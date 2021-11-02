Operator of city buses, Handi-Van puts its COVID vaccine mandate on hold

HONOLULU (AP) - The operator of Oahu’s public buses has put its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold.

Oahu Transit Services operates the public bus system called TheBus and the transit service for people with disabilities called TheHandi-Van.

Human Resources Director Tamara Addison tells Hawaii Public Radio the agency is waiting for published guidelines from the Biden administration on a federal rule requiring employers with 100 or more workers to ensure the workforce is fully vaccinated or require unvaccinated employees to produce weekly negative test results before coming to work.

Addison says Oahu Transit is using the time to review nearly 200 exemption requests.

