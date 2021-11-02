Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – Some residents of the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles said they’ve had enough of what they consider a hoarding health hazard on their street.

One neighborhood home is surrounded by 8-foot-tall piles of debris. From above, a parked car buried in garbage and scrap metal can be seen.

“Now it’s covering half of the front yard. It’s a complete eyesore,” said next-door neighbor Edward Lim.

“We used to not have any problems with bugs in the past, but at least in the past two years we’ve been seeing more and more bugs in the house. We’ve been hearing even rats just scurrying about,” Lim said.

The house has become a health concern for the whole street.

“We’ve made multiple requests to have some of this removed,” Lim said. “We’ve asked him, ‘Hey, you know, when are you going to get this removed?’ And he said in the past, ‘Oh yeah, no, I’m going to get rid of it.’”

Neighbors said there’s so much trash blocking the front door that the resident has to climb over it to get inside the home.

Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city several times, but still nothing has happened.

“It’s already been more than 10 years,” neighbor Leticia Ruiz said. “I have a record. I even wrote a letter to the mayor.”

Ruiz has lived in her home since 1981. She said after years of promises from the city and being told to be patient, nothing has been done.

“I’m scared that I’m really getting sick. I’m old,” she said.

The neighbors are fed up, and they’re banning together to make sure the health hazard is cleaned up.

“A home is supposed to be a place that’s safe, clean,” Lim said. “You don’t imagine your home to be right next to this garbage heap.”

A man claiming to own the home said he does not have the money to clean up the property and has been in contact with the city for help.

City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas represents the district. A spokesperson for his office said they are working with several city agencies to rectify the situation.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
New court documents say a deadly shooting in Nanakuli last week happened during an argument...
Following fatal shooting, suspect allegedly fell asleep on relative’s couch
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Ex-City Council employee pleads guilty to attempting to pass drugs to inmate

Latest News

Whoever set this fire took all of the councilman's clothes out of the closet and set them on...
Home of Black Indiana council member set on fire, vandalized with racial slur
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July have successfully been recovered.
Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July successfully recovered from ocean floor
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home
Whoever set this fire took all of the councilman's clothes out of the closet and set them on...
Indiana councilman's home set on fire; hate crime probe launched