Life-threatening surf on the North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light Trade winds are expected to return today thru Wednesday with locally strong trades winds Thursday thru the weekend. A weakening front is approaching Kauai today and will bring some showers to Kauai and Ni’ihau bringing low clouds and showers. Elsewhere lighter winds today will bring some interior and leeward afternoon showers.

A large, long period north-northwest to north swell will bring waves big enough to trigger High Surf Warnings for the North and West shores and surf up to 25 ft today. Those warnings will be in effect thru 6am Wednesday and may be extended if conditions extend. A gradual lowering will ensue into Thursday. Small Craft Advisories are also in effect for portions of Hawaiian waters thru tomorrow. Small surf on the east and south facing shorelines.

