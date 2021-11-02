Tributes
Congressional delegation calls on Navy to be more transparent about fuel leak

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling on the U.S. Navy to be more transparent about a leak reported at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility last year.

Thousands of gallons reportedly leaked into waters off Pearl Harbor in March 2020.

In a letter, U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, along with U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele, asked the Navy to report any information that may have been withheld.

“We are particularly troubled about reports of a fuel leak near Hotel Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) that occurred in March 2020 and allegations that the Navy was not appropriately forthcoming about the source and scale of the fuel leak with state regulators, federal officials, and the public—including our offices,” the delegation wrote.

“These recent incidents, including the manner in which the Navy has responded to them and its lack of transparency with the public, raise questions about the seriousness with which the Navy takes its responsibility to communicate clearly with the public about matters concerning health and safety. The people of Hawai’i deserve better from the Navy.”

Critics said the Navy tried to hide the leak due to ongoing discussions about the facility’s permit.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Navy, but officials sent a statement, saying they’re working closely with federal and state agencies, including the Department of Health.

The Navy also says it does share information regularly with the Health Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

