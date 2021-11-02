Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii visitor leaders work with local non-profits to promote responsible tourism

Malama Hawaii aims to to provide visitor education while helping local non-profit organizations.
Malama Hawaii aims to to provide visitor education while helping local non-profit organizations.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Complaints about overwhelming tourism led to promises that the industry would find ways to manage the congestion and encourage visitors to be more respectful.

The Maui Visitors Bureau is trying a new program, Malama Hawaii, that could do just that – and also help local non-profit organizations.

“They can redeem an incentive such as a free night stay or a hotel credit when they volunteer at one of our participating non-profit organizations,” said Maui Visitor Bureau’s Destination Manager Meagan DeGaia.

DeGaia says the goal of the program is to provide education and awareness so visitors will have a greater respect and understanding for the land.

“It provides the bridge between the visitors that are coming here and the kamaaina, the people who live here, people who are stewards of this land and who take care of this important place,” DeGaia said.

Na Mahiai O Keanae is one of the organizations being supported in the effort.

It’s a non-profit organization in Keanae that helps kalo farmers.

“No one farmer can do it on their own. We all need some help. So, we started the non-profit so we can give help to everyone and it not be a financial burden,” Max Pichay, Na Mahiai O Keanae treasurer.

Keanae is best known for being one of Hawaii’s major taro farm communities.

The small peninsula in East Maui was inundated with visitors this past summer and it created tension with some residents.

For Pichay, it was a wake-up call for a better balance.

“We cannot survive without tourism. So, the best bet is to get everyone to understand each other because that’s the most difficult part,” said Pichay.

DeGaia said Malama Hawaii has more than 90 participating partners statewide.

“It’s a really great way for visitors to connect with the kamaaina and the aina here and really give back and have a rich cultural experience doing a variety of things, whether that’s volunteering at an animal farm or volunteering in the loi,” DeGaia said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the...
For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal gatherings being promoted on social media
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
Hawaii restaurants still in survival mode as they grapple with everything from COVID to supply issues

Latest News

Billy V's Monday forecast on Sunrise.
Forecast: Light winds continue as surf picks up along north, west shores
As churches around Oahu held All Saints’ Day memorials Monday for the 916 Hawaii residents who...
Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher
For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
Hawaii Island police are asking the public for help in a cold case murder investigation that...
Police seek leads in 1978 murder of California woman killed weeks after arriving on Hawaii Island