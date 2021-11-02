Hawaii reports just 38 new COVID cases and no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported just 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,402.

There were also no new fatalities reported for a second day in a row. The state’s death toll remained at 916.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,641 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

14 were on Oahu

13 on Hawaii Island

3 on Maui

9 on Kauai

The state also removed one out-of-state-resident who tested positive from the count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.3% have received at least one dose.

