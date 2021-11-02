Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports just 38 new COVID cases and no additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported just 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,402.

There were also no new fatalities reported for a second day in a row. The state’s death toll remained at 916.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,641 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 14 were on Oahu
  • 13 on Hawaii Island
  • 3 on Maui
  • 9 on Kauai

The state also removed one out-of-state-resident who tested positive from the count.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
New court documents say a deadly shooting in Nanakuli last week happened during an argument...
Following fatal shooting, suspect allegedly fell asleep on relative’s couch
She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Ex-City Council employee pleads guilty to attempting to pass drugs to inmate
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
The city has installed a new traffic circle in McCully in a bid to slow traffic down and make...
To address speeding, city installs traffic circle at heavily-used intersection

Latest News

Hawaii classrooms welcome back students (Generic Image)
Hawaii schools have substitute teacher shortage amid COVID
As churches around Oahu held All Saints’ Day memorials Monday for the 916 Hawaii residents who...
Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher
One of the underlying factors in the COVID deaths in Hawaii is that a vast majority of the...
Healthcare experts say the death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher
Parents will need to submit a consent form and have the option to be with their child when they...
Superintendent: 91% of student-athletes at Hawaii public schools are vaccinated