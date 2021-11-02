Tributes
Hawaii men’s basketball downs Chaminade, 72-60 in exhibition game

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first taste of game action Monday...
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first taste of game action Monday night, a 72-60 win over Chaminade.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first taste of game action Monday night, a 72-60 win over Chaminade.

The Silverswords put up a good fight, taking the lead with a little over five minutes left in the game, but UH’s Mate Colina who finished the night with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Madut added 16 points of his own, while Bernardo da Silva notched 11 points off the bench.

The ‘Bows got a win, but struggled to shoot the ball, shooting just 19 percent from beyond the arc and just 54.5 from the free throw line.

Hawaii opens the regular season in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic, starting with Hawaii-Hilo — tip off set 7:00 pm. HST on November 10th.

