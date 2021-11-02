Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on Halloween night.

But some of those revelers ended up getting held up ― in a series of violent robberies that remain under investigation.

Police sources say most of the suspects were juveniles.

One of the incidents happened just before 11 p.m. when a man and his girlfriend were surrounded by three teenagers near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street.

The boys demanded the victim’s shoes, and sources said one of them was armed with a gun.

HPD sources say the youngest of the suspects was just 13.

Officers saw what was happening and captured two of the teens. Both were later released pending investigation.

Just a couple blocks away, at the intersection of Kaiolu and Kuhio avenues, police sources confirm another man had his head split open during a robbery about 2:30 a.m.

Police sources say a group of 16- and 17-year-olds attacked the victim for his cell phone. He went to the hospital.

HNN has learned officers made four arrests in that case. The Honolulu Police Department confirms they were also released within hours, pending investigation.

Waikiki residents say the incidents are par for the course.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Waikiki resident Mary Diamond. “But it saddens me.”

“I would say as a parent my first reaction is why are these kids out at 2 a.m. Where are their parents?” added Diamond.

Another resident, Craig, said the wee hours in Waikiki are a “time for mayhem.”

“I hear stuff going on all the time there,” he said.

Detectives are also investigating a purse snatching that happened about 3:30 a.m. Mondayon Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center.

The suspect allegedly shoved a 25-year-old woman to the ground from behind and repeatedly punched her in the head.

If you have information on these crimes, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

