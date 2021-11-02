Tributes
Governor to lead Hawaii delegation to UN climate change summit in Scotland

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will lead a group of state and county leaders to Scotland to participate in the COP 26 global climate change summit.

The U.S. Climate Alliance said six of its member governors will attend the summit.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland is the most consequential meeting of world leaders on the issue since 2015.

Biden cites ‘overwhelming obligations’ of US on climate

Ige will discuss Hawaii’s progress toward meeting its ambitious climate change goals.

He is also set to sit on several panels highlighting what states are doing to prepare for a warmer future.

Hawaii is the first state to commit to a 100% clean energy goal.

On Monday, before leaving for Scotland, Ige addressed the state’s Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission. He said he wants to make it clear that “government action at the sub-national level is needed, doable and in line with how our society can and should function.”

“Climate change is an existential threat and like traditional navigators in Hawaiian voyaging canoes, we can see storm clouds ahead,” Ige said.

