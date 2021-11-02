Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Governor to discuss Safe Travels program, international arrivals in news conference

Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing...
Visitors arrive at the airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the Safe Travels program along with upcoming opportunities for boosting international arrivals.

Details on what the governor plans to announce were not immediately released.

The news conference begins at 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Hawaii News Now will livestream his remarks online and on air.

Under the Safe Travels program, trans-Pacific arrivals can skip a mandatory quarantine if they present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Before the Delta surge, Ige had planned to drop travel restrictions entirely when the state hit a 70% vaccination rate. But he changed that plan after the Delta variant drove up hospitalizations and deaths.

He hasn’t said what new metric or series of metrics Hawaii will need to reach in order for the rules to disappear. Hawaii currently has a vaccination rate of 71.4%.

Ige will be joined at the news conference by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and Safe Travels Hawaii Administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
New court documents say a deadly shooting in Nanakuli last week happened during an argument...
Following fatal shooting, suspect allegedly fell asleep on relative’s couch
She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Ex-City Council employee pleads guilty to attempting to pass drugs to inmate
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
The city has installed a new traffic circle in McCully in a bid to slow traffic down and make...
To address speeding, city installs traffic circle at heavily-used intersection

Latest News

Malama Hawaii aims to to provide visitor education while helping local non-profit organizations.
What does regenerative tourism look like? A fledgling program might hold the answer
The reason people use bad passwords is simple: It’s difficult to come up with passwords that...
What the Tech: Are you bad at choosing good passwords? Here’s a great trick.
The wreckage of a Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July has successfully been...
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed in July pulled from deep waters off Oahu
The operator of Oahu’s public buses has put its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold.
Operator of city buses, Handi-Van puts its COVID vaccine mandate on hold