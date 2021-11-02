Governor to discuss Safe Travels program, international arrivals in news conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the Safe Travels program along with upcoming opportunities for boosting international arrivals.

Details on what the governor plans to announce were not immediately released.

The news conference begins at 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Hawaii News Now will livestream his remarks online and on air.

Under the Safe Travels program, trans-Pacific arrivals can skip a mandatory quarantine if they present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Before the Delta surge, Ige had planned to drop travel restrictions entirely when the state hit a 70% vaccination rate. But he changed that plan after the Delta variant drove up hospitalizations and deaths.

He hasn’t said what new metric or series of metrics Hawaii will need to reach in order for the rules to disappear. Hawaii currently has a vaccination rate of 71.4%.

Ige will be joined at the news conference by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and Safe Travels Hawaii Administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara.

