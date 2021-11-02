Following fatal shooting, suspect allegedly fled to relative’s home and fell asleep on couch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New court documents say a deadly shooting in Nanakuli last week happened during an argument over a woman.

Suspect Amador Borce, 42, remained quiet during his initial court appearance Monday.

His public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police say Borce shot and killed 37-year-old Andrew Kaipo Miller early Friday because Borce heard the victim had been with his girlfriend.

Borce went to his brother-in-law’s house after the shooting, allegedly admitted what he had just done and fell asleep on a couch.

His brother-in-law then reported him to police and he was arrested a few hours after the shooting. His bail is set at $500,000.

