Crash of antique station wagon claims the life of a beloved Maui community leader

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A festive Halloween night on Maui ended in tragedy with the loss of a beloved leader that’s thrown the community into mourning.

Linda Howlett, 76, was killed late Sunday when the 1941 station wagon she was driving lost control. Her husband, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Friends say Howlett spent years giving and volunteering in the Maui community, especially for the performing arts academy.

“She believes in Maui, she believes in the community, she believes in MAPA (Maui Academy of Performing Arts),” said David Johnston, artistic director of MAPA.

“And she put her heart out there for all of us for many, many years.

Those who know her say she was in her element on Halloween, passing out candy to the kids and families at the Halloween Monster Maze at Keopuolani Park.

“Till the very end she served,” said Johnston. “They said she was smiling and happy and laughing and just totally enjoying herself.”

He added, “That’s the memory that the people who were there last are going to hold and keep and share.”

Wendi Williamson, of Maui Classic Cruisers, said Howlett and her husband, Jim, were members of the group for decades.

“You could always count on seeing Linda’s smiling face wearing her signature cat eye sunglasses,” said Williamson. “Her joy was palpable.”

Johnston said both had a fascination for cars—with their 1941 Ford Woody station wagon being a special one. “It’s been at fundraising events [and] I think it’s been in movies and commercials,” said Johnston. “And it was a real special sweet car that they both loved dearly.”

Maui police say it’s not yet clear what caused the crash Sunday night on Haleakala Highway. But investigators say there’s evidence of a tire blowout.

Police added that vintage cars aren’t manufactured with the same safety features as modern ones, which come equipped with airbags and seatbelts.

Tim Gruber, president of Classic Bodyworks, say despite the safety risks crashes involving classic or vintage cars are rare.

“But I think when you talk about safety, and most of the people that drive vintage cars, that’s their baby,” said Gruber. “And they won’t, you know, when you’re talking about the safety, they’re all up to date, safety check wise maybe, or mechanically they’re safe.”

Linda Howlett was a longtime supporter of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts, and pushed for a town theater.

She won’t be there to see her dream finally come to fruition.

“But I hope that everybody who’s witnessing it will remember her,” said Johnston. “And when it’s up and running, we’ll celebrate that with us.”

