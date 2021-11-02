Tributes
Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July successfully recovered from ocean floor

The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July have successfully been recovered.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July has successfully been recovered, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.

Both flight recorders and all major components were recovered from the ocean floor at a depth of 350 to 450 feet, the NTSB said.

Investigators said the fuselage broke into two pieces, and both engines separate from the wings as soon as the plane hit the water.

The Boeing 737-200 cargo plane — Transair Flight 810 — had departed from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 2 and was heading to Kahului when the engines failed, officials said.

Only two pilots were on board. Both survived.

In the months following the crash, the NTSB worked with several companies worked to recover the wreckage and cargo. The NTSB also worked with state and federal agencies to ensure minimal impacts to the environment and sea life.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder will head to the NTSB laboratory in Washington, where the engines will be torn down and examined.

The investigation could take up to two years.

