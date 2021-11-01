Tributes
UH soccer match with UC San Diego canceled due to COVID-19 issues, Wahine celebrate senior day

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday’s University of Hawaii soccer match with UC San Diego was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tritons program.

The match was ruled a no-contest, ultimately finishing the 2021 Wahine soccer season.

Despite not actually playing a game, UH spent the morning celebrating the five departing seniors.

“Just good things are still happening through all this bad times,” Senior Kayla Ryan told Hawaii News Now. “So were just choosing to focus on that instead of the bad.”

Hawaii was looking to get their third win of the year in front of just their second home crowd of the year, but instead the team honored the departing Wahine with a ceremony at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex with friends and family.

Something the girls will never take for granted.

“To be able to end it on a good note, end it with my family and friends and everybody that I love around me just means a lot and it means a lot for the other seniors to have people come out here.” Ryan said. “A year ago that was a question mark like people couldn’t do that, they couldn’t have their friends and family here when stuff kind of ended so were all just really grateful through everything.”

The ‘Bows finish the year at 2-9-3, the only two wins coming in what would end up being their last two matches of the season.

It’s not the record they hoped for, but the departing senior class says that there’s a lot to look forward to for Rainbow Wahine Soccer.

“There’s a lot of potential in them,” Ryan said. “They’re really really good players and I think as they develop more and go through the spring and everything of that sort, I definitely think there’s a bright future here skill wise and I can’t wait to watch.”

Hawaii finished in eighth place in the Big West Conference standings.

UH soccer match with UC San Diego canceled due to COVID-19 issues, Wahine celebrate senior day
