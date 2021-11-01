Tributes
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground

After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals plunged 30% the following month.(HNN File)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals plunged 30% the following month.

Part of it was due to a seasonal slowdown.

But potential tourists were also worried that further restrictions — or even a lockdown — might be implemented during their trips.

“We’ve taken a big hit in September, October with a messaging saying this is not the time to come to Hawaii,” said Mufi Hannemann, CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.

But with Ige calling on vaccinated tourist to return last week, Hannemann said business is beginning to pick up again.

“We’re actually seeing that it’s actually going to pick up in late November going into December. But obviously, we would have like to see happen sooner,” he said.

Hannemann and other tourism officials said the governor’s announcement — along with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s decision last week to loosen restrictions on mass gatherings and businesses — are raising optimism in an industry devastated for the past two years by the pandemic.

“I think all of these things happening are pointing us in the right direction so these (companies) can get back to business and employees can get back to work,” said Keith Vieira, longtime hotel industry executive and head of KV & Associates Hospitality Consulting.

But Vieira and Hannemann said it will still take time for all of the hotel and restaurant jobs to come back since the big spending Japanese tourists haven’t returned yet.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said there’s little risk to reopening Hawaii tourism given the high local vaccination rates and the low case counts here.

“We’re at a low of 69 people in the hospital. That’s down 85% at our peak. We’re down 90% from our peak in active cases,” said Green.

One tourism expert said Hawaii will be able to advantage of its reputation as a safe destination.

Jerry Agrusa, a professor in the University of Hawaii’s School of Travel Industry Management, said competing destinations like Mexico have a much lower vaccination rate than Hawaii.

“Their vaccination rates are very, very low — and so is the Caribbean,” said Agrusa.

“As a safer destination, we can charge a premium price .... and I think that the future is looking very bright.”

