Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.(Fostoria Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (Gray News) – A child in Ohio found a sewing needle stuck inside a Kit Kat bar received while trick-or-treating, according to the Fostoria Police Division.

“Why would anyone do this? We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!” the police department said in a post on Facebook warning parents to check their children’s candy.

A hospital in the area is offering free X-ray services Monday for parents to quickly scan their children’s candy for any potential metal objects.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police said the tampered candy was handed out Saturday, Oct. 30, during the countywide trick-or-treating event.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the...
For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal gatherings being promoted on social media
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
Hawaii restaurants still in survival mode as they grapple with everything from COVID to supply issues
Samson, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is one of the newest members at the hospital. He just...
Frontline healthcare workers have a furry new ally in the fight against COVID
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground

Latest News

A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Florida 'teacher of the year' arrested on child abuse charge
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years