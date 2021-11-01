Tributes
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:48 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 76-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night on Haleakala Highway on Maui, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Linda Howlett, of Kula.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 3, west of Keahua Road.

Officials said Howlett was driving a 1941 Ford Woody station wagon when she lost control of the car, crossed the grass median and flipped over.

The investigation further revealed the car sustained a mechanical failure, which may have contributed to the crash.

A 76-year-old male passenger was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

This is the 15th traffic death for Maui County this year compared to just six at the same time last year.

