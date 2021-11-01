Tributes
Light winds, chance of afternoon showers to start the work week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Winds will remain light through Tuesday, while moisture from a dissipating cold front is forecast to reach Kauai Monday morning, then Oahu and Maui County into Tuesday. The highest chances for showers will be for the Garden Isle, and with the light winds, any remnant moisture will fall in the form of pop-up afternoon showers.

Looking ahead, a second front will stall and dissipate near Kauai Tuesday bringing a few more showers mainly for the Garden Isle and Oahu through the rest of the week. Trade winds will also return Tuesday night, focusing those showers on windward and mauka areas.

At the beach, a high surf advisory remains posted through 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands. Surf is forecast to fall below advisory heights, but then rise again late Monday as a second, larger swell arrives. This swell could push surf to the 25-foot warning level Tuesday. South shores could get a small boost Monday from an incoming swell, while east shores will remain small to flat due to the lack of trade winds.

Moisture from a frontal remnant may increase the chance of showers Monday.
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
COVID-19 lab testing
Joey Ann Staggs, a Realtor with Engel and Volkers, has gotten a number of calls in recent weeks...
The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.
Moisture from a frontal remnant may increase the chance of showers Monday.
High surf on Oahu's North Shore.
Light winds and rising surf are in the forecast, with a high surf advisory taking effect.
Light winds and rising surf are in the forecast, with a high surf advisory taking effect.
