Light winds and big waves today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will continue into Tuesday. The best chance for a few light showers will be driven by sea breezes through the afternoon periods. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Wednesday, which should continue through the weekend.

The first in a series of northwest to north swells over the next week or so has been affecting local waters. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for most north- and west-facing shores from Niihau to Maui. As this swell lowers later today; another, larger, long-period swell will begin to move through beginning tonight into Tuesday.

