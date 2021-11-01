Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light winds and big waves today

High Surf Advisory in effect for North and West shores
High Surf Advisory in effect for North and West shores; Billy V breaks down the forecast for...
High Surf Advisory in effect for North and West shores; Billy V breaks down the forecast for today.
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will continue into Tuesday. The best chance for a few light showers will be driven by sea breezes through the afternoon periods. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Wednesday, which should continue through the weekend.

The first in a series of northwest to north swells over the next week or so has been affecting local waters. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for most north- and west-facing shores from Niihau to Maui. As this swell lowers later today; another, larger, long-period swell will begin to move through beginning tonight into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

High Surf Advisory in effect for North and West shores; Billy V breaks down the forecast for...
Hawaii News Now | Noon Weather

Most Read

Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the...
For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal gatherings being promoted on social media
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
Hawaii restaurants still in survival mode as they grapple with everything from COVID to supply issues
Samson, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is one of the newest members at the hospital. He just...
Frontline healthcare workers have a furry new ally in the fight against COVID

Latest News

High Surf Advisory in effect for North and West shores; Billy V breaks down the forecast for...
Hawaii News Now | Noon Weather
High surf on Oahu's North Shore.
High surf advisory extended for most north, west shores
Moisture from a frontal remnant may increase the chance of showers Monday.
Light winds, spotty showers start the work week
Moisture from a frontal remnant may increase the chance of showers Monday.
Light winds, chance of afternoon showers to start the work week