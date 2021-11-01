Tributes
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:07 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

