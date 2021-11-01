Hawaii reports 69 new COVID cases and no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The latest number of infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 84,364.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s death toll remained at 916.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,660 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

34 were on Oahu

12 on Hawaii Island

9 on Maui

9 on Kauai

There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

