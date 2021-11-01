Tributes
Forecast: Light winds continue as surf picks up along north, west shores

Billy V's Monday forecast on Sunrise.
Billy V's Monday forecast on Sunrise.(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will continue into Tuesday.

The best chance for a few light showers will be driven by sea breezes through the afternoon periods.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Wednesday, which should continue through the weekend.

The first in a series of northwest to north swells over the next week or so has been affecting local waters.

A high surf advisory is in effect for most north- and west-facing shores from Niihau to Maui. As this swell lowers later Monday, another, larger, long-period swell will begin to move through beginning Monday night into Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

