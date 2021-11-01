Firefighters investigate cause of blaze at Mililani home

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in Mililani on Saturday night.

Officials got the 911 call about the blaze about 8:55 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a smoke and flames shooting from the rear of the single-story building at 94-360 Nahokupa Pl.

Some 36 firefighters responded to the blaze, and it was extinguished by 9:54 p.m.

The home’s three occupants were away when the fire started. The American Red Cross of Hawaii is assisting them.

There was no immediate estimate on the total damage to the home or its contents.

This story will be updated.

