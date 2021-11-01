Ex-City Council employee pleads guilty to attempting to pass drugs to inmate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old Honolulu woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin after prosecutors say she tried to pass heroin to an inmate at a Nevada facility.

Arlene-Anela Kekoolani will be sentenced in March and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities said the incident happened in fall 2019.

Kekoolani landed in Sacramento, rented a car and then purchased the heroin, prosecutors said.

At the time, she was an employee at the Honolulu City Council.

Corrections investigators at High Desert Prison learned of the plot by listening to recorded prison phone calls and “decoding” the conversations between Kekoolani and the inmate.

FBI and corrections investigators tracked Kekoolani at the airport and seized the heroin after she arrived at High Desert State Prison. Authorities say they discovered more heroin in her rental car.

