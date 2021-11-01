Tributes
‘Bows hoops squad to hold virtual tip-off, fundraising events

The Hawaii men's basketball team is holding a virtual fundraising event ahead of the 2021 season.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gears up for the first game of its 101st season, the team is planning a virtual tip-off event to help get fans energized for the start of the season.

The ‘Bows play their first game of the year, an exhibition against Chaminade, on Monday at 7 p.m. inside the Stan Sheriff Center.

On Wednesday, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., the team’s virtual tip-off event will take place across computer screens and cell phones instead of in-person. A link will be sent to everyone who purchases one of the fundraising tickets, and table purchases include dinner and wine delivery options from MW Restaurant.

Once it starts, participants will be able to take part in a meet-and-greet session and ask questions during a Q&A with coaches and players.

For more information on how to purchase tickets to the event, click here.

The team is also holding a silent auction, with trips to the Big West Conference tournament and a dinner with head coach Eran Ganot up for bid. To see the full list of items available, click here: https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=uhmensbasketball

