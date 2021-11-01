Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the...
For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal gatherings being promoted on social media
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
Hawaii restaurants still in survival mode as they grapple with everything from COVID to supply issues
Samson, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is one of the newest members at the hospital. He just...
Frontline healthcare workers have a furry new ally in the fight against COVID
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground

Latest News

A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Florida 'teacher of the year' arrested on child abuse charge
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years