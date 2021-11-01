To address speeding, city installs traffic circle at heavily-used intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has installed a new traffic circle in McCully in a bid to slow traffic down and make the area safer for pedestrians.

The circle was installed at the intersection of Waiola and Wiliwili streets.

The city said the area is an important connector ― and a frequent spot for speeding.

The intersection does not have a signal.

To use the traffic circle, vehicles traveling up or down Wiliwili Street must come to a stop and yield to traffic on Waiola Street.

