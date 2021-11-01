Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

To address speeding, city installs traffic circle at heavily-used intersection

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has installed a new traffic circle in McCully in a bid to slow traffic down and make the area safer for pedestrians.

The circle was installed at the intersection of Waiola and Wiliwili streets.

The city said the area is an important connector ― and a frequent spot for speeding.

The intersection does not have a signal.

To use the traffic circle, vehicles traveling up or down Wiliwili Street must come to a stop and yield to traffic on Waiola Street.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the...
For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal gatherings being promoted on social media
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
Hawaii restaurants still in survival mode as they grapple with everything from COVID to supply issues
Samson, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is one of the newest members at the hospital. He just...
Frontline healthcare workers have a furry new ally in the fight against COVID

Latest News

HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief for Nov. 1, 2021:
State Senator Lynn Decoite says axis deer have fed off resources from community farms and...
In Maui County, axis deer are taking livestock feed and causing crashes. Lawmakers want Ige to act
After Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home in August, statewide visitor arrivals...
State welcomes back vaccinated tourists, but it will take industry time to make up for lost ground
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 69 new COVID cases and no additional deaths