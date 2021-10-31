For a second straight day, Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 10 additional COVID fatalities Sunday, pushing the state’s death toll from the virus to 916.

The state Health Department also reported 10 COVID deaths on Saturday.

Officials did not release any details on where the deaths occurred or the ages of those who died.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 152 new COVID-19 cases. The latest infections bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 84,295.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,704 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

56 were on Oahu

33 on Hawaii Island

22 on Maui

14 on Kauai

There were also 27 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

