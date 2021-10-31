Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps UC Riverside in Manoa

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at home with a sweep over UC Riverside on Saturday night.
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at home with a sweep over UC Riverside on Saturday night.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at home with a sweep over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

The Wahine move to 14-6 on the season with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 sweep over the Highlanders.

Another monstrous night this Halloween weekend for senior Brooke Van Sickle who notched 14 kills, nine digs and an error.

Setter Kate Lang added 10 digs and a match-high 37 assists.

The ‘Bows head back on the road next weekend for a pair of matches against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

Both matches are set to start at 4:00 p.m. HST.

