Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:54 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID, is quarantining at home
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
Joey Ann Staggs, a Realtor with Engel and Volkers, has gotten a number of calls in recent weeks...
Worrisome new scam targets Hawaii’s Realtors to get at their clients
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
Less than half of the restaurant owners believe their staff feel safer if guests were vaccinated.
From COVID to supply issues, Hawaii restaurants say they are still in survival mode
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend