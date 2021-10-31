Light winds, large surf for Halloween

Mostly dry and stable conditions should continue into Halloween, along with light winds. The best chance for any showers will be during the afternoons for interior and mauka areas, mainly on Kauai and Oahu, where there’s more available moisture. Those showers should diminish by evening. Conditions should be good for trick-or-treating. Trade winds are expected to return Tuesday night.

A high surf advisory is posted from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui, as a new northwest swell arrives. Surf in the affected areas will reach 14 to 18 feet for north shores and 8 to 12 feet for west shores. South and east shores will remain generally flat to two feet at best.

