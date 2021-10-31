Tributes
Large northwest swell triggers high surf advisory Sunday

High surf on Oahu's North Shore.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rising northwest swell will bring large surf to exposed north and west shores of the smaller islands Sunday into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the swell, a high surf advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.

Large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet are forecast for north-facing shores, with waves of 8 to 12 feet along west shores.

Beachgoers should be on the alert for large breaking waves, a large shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Another large northwest swell could push waves into warning-level territory Monday night into Tuesday.

