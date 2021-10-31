Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal party in east Oahu being promoted on social media

DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic...
DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Halloween eve.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is warning the public not to attend illegal gatherings that are being promoted on social media.

DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Halloween eve.

This is around the same area DLNR broke up a massive beach gathering of over 300 people in August. Officials only cited four people in that incident.

Officials said several large gatherings are being publicized with organizers offering the sale of alcohol as well as music DJ performances.

“We want to remind anyone who is considering attending these illegal gatherings that they are contrary to state park rules and current COVID-19 emergency rules and orders. Don’t go,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

“DOCARE officers will be monitoring the area to enforce the law and to prevent these parties from occurring.”

In recent months, the state has broken up several parties at Kaiwi, reportedly promoted by and attended by students from various local universities.

Officials reminded the public that the following rules are still in place:

  • Gathering in a group of 25 or more is prohibited by COVID emergency rules as well as state park rules
  • Entry into a state park after closing, without a permit is prohibited
  • Possession of alcohol in a state park, without a permit issued by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, is not allowed
  • Any commercial activity in a state park is prohibited without a proper permit

The state warned that using audio devices to create excessive noise or operating generators and motorized equipment without a permit is also prohibited.

Officials said violators may be subject to citation, fines, arrest and seizure of any equipment or items used to commit offenses.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID, is quarantining at home
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Joey Ann Staggs, a Realtor with Engel and Volkers, has gotten a number of calls in recent weeks...
Worrisome new scam targets Hawaii’s Realtors to get at their clients

Latest News

Officials said due to muddy conditions and the extent of her injuries, Air 1 was dispatched to...
23-year-old hiker with leg injury airlifted from Sleeping Giant trail on Kauai
Experts hope the Halloween scares won't include another rise in COVID cases.
Health experts say enjoy the return of trick-or-treating — with some caution
Health experts say enjoy the return of trick-or-treating — with some caution
Health experts say enjoy the return of trick-or-treating — with some caution
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 156 new cases