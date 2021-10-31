‘Don’t go’: DLNR warns of illegal party in east Oahu being promoted on social media

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is warning the public not to attend illegal gatherings that are being promoted on social media.

DOCARE said it is monitoring posts that indicate large gatherings at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Halloween eve.

This is around the same area DLNR broke up a massive beach gathering of over 300 people in August. Officials only cited four people in that incident.

Officials said several large gatherings are being publicized with organizers offering the sale of alcohol as well as music DJ performances.

“We want to remind anyone who is considering attending these illegal gatherings that they are contrary to state park rules and current COVID-19 emergency rules and orders. Don’t go,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

“DOCARE officers will be monitoring the area to enforce the law and to prevent these parties from occurring.”

In recent months, the state has broken up several parties at Kaiwi, reportedly promoted by and attended by students from various local universities.

Officials reminded the public that the following rules are still in place:

Gathering in a group of 25 or more is prohibited by COVID emergency rules as well as state park rules

Entry into a state park after closing, without a permit is prohibited

Possession of alcohol in a state park, without a permit issued by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, is not allowed

Any commercial activity in a state park is prohibited without a proper permit

The state warned that using audio devices to create excessive noise or operating generators and motorized equipment without a permit is also prohibited.

Officials said violators may be subject to citation, fines, arrest and seizure of any equipment or items used to commit offenses.

