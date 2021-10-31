Tributes
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:13 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - American Airlines said it was forced to cancel hundreds of flights during the weekend for weather conditions and staffing.

Reuters reported the airline had canceled more than 1,400 flights since Friday.

Tracking website FlightAware showed 612 flights, about 22%, canceled Sunday, and 543 flights were canceled with 413 delayed Saturday.

American blamed the issues in part on severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” the company said in a statement.

American said most of its customers were able to be re-booked on the same day.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, blaming weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

