23-year-old hiker with leg injury airlifted from Sleeping Giant trail on Kauai

Officials said due to muddy conditions and the extent of her injuries, Air 1 was dispatched to...
Officials said due to muddy conditions and the extent of her injuries, Air 1 was dispatched to transport the woman.(Kauai Fire Department (Facebook))
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters rescued an injured hiker along the Nounou-East Trail, also known as Sleeping Giant, on Friday.

First responders said they received a call around 9:20 a.m. of a 23-year-old woman who reportedly fell and injured her leg at a trail in Wailua.

Rescuers hiked to the woman who was about 1.5 miles from the trailhead, to assess her injuries. Upon arrival, they loaded the woman into a rescue basket and carried her roughly 100 yards down the trail to a clearing area.

Officials said due to muddy conditions and the extent of her injuries, Air 1 was dispatched to transport the woman. She was then airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Wailua Houselots Park.

The woman was transported to Wilcox Medical Center for further treatment.

Information on the extent of injuries was not provided.

This story may be updated.

