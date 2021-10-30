With Maui overrun with stray cats, group finds home for felines on the mainland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With about 40,000 stray cats on Maui, a non-profit rescue organization launched a new program to find homes for felines in need.

The organization, Save Maui Cats, brought 10 kittens to their new adoptive homes in Washington State on Thursday as part of “Operation Aloha Cat.”

The airline, Aloha Air Cargo, fronted the cost of transporting the cats to the mainland.

The airline, Aloha Air Cargo, fronted the cost of transporting the cats to the mainland. (Operation Aloha Cat)

“Resources for cats on Maui are limited and most struggle to survive but thanks to our pilot and volunteers, these lucky kittens are on their way to a better life,” the organization said.

Save Maui Cats covers additional expenses of veterinarian check-ups, health certifications, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, which costs between $100 to $150 per animal.

The group hopes to schedule more flights every two weeks with about 20 cats onboard.

For more information or to donate to the effort, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.