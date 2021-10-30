Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

What the Tech: Looking for a solution to your procrastination? Meet Bluebird

Smartphone technology certainly helps us all to be more productive but it can also present...
Smartphone technology certainly helps us all to be more productive but it can also present distractions.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Smartphone technology certainly helps us all to be more productive but it can also present distractions.

From notifications to social media to YouTube videos to streaming music players, take your mind off of work or a project for just a minute and you can lose an hour or more and get nothing accomplished.

Maybe it’s just me, but my smartphone makes procrastinating much harder to overcome. There are many time management apps to help people focus on many tasks at hand. I’ve tried many of them but just before writing this story, I found another app to help me get things done: Bluebird.

Bluebird is perhaps the simplest productivity app I’ve used. In fact, it’ll take about 30 seconds to explain how this app works:

Add a task or project and how long you want or need to spend on it. Then start the clock. Somehow seeing that countdown makes you focus. I’ll add the task of writing this story, which should take about 30 minutes to an hour. The countdown staring at you prevents any distractions.

The app also offers background sounds if you think that’ll help even more.

So that’s for one project. What about projects that can take days or weeks to complete?

Bluebird encourages you to split them into actionable tasks. Give yourself 30 minutes and get to work.

Bluebird will keep track of your progress and send you occasional celebrations and encouragement for how far you’ve come. Your progress syncs to your other devices.

There’s also a Bluebird app for the Apple Watch that reminds you when it’s time to get back to your desk for the next work session.

Best of all, Bluebird is free with no ads, and it doesn’t collect any of your data. There is a Pro version with more features that’s reasonably priced, but you may not need it. The free version does plenty.

If you just can’t focus on what you need to do, if you get distracted or may Bluebird will do something about procrastinating.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity

Latest News

New electricity scam targets realtors and their clients
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
With live events back on across Oahu, the calendar is already filling up for industry...
Following city’s green light, industry pros are already seeing big interest for large events
Kaimuki High School is turning their auditorium into a haunted house.
Performing arts at Kaimuki High is back ... just in time for Halloween