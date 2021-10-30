Wahine welcome volleyball fans back to Manoa with sweep over UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team welcomed fans back to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a sweep over UC Davis.

The Wahine improve to 13-6 on the season after sweeping the Aggies 25-19, 25-7, 25-22 Friday night in front of a limited 500 capacity crowd.

Senior Brooke Van Sickle continues to dominate for UH, leading the way with a game-high 12 kills and nine digs.

Freshman Kate Lang also stepped up for the ‘Bows, snagging a double-double with 35 assists and 16 digs.

The Wahine stay in Manoa for a Saturday match up with UC riverside — first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s revised gathering guidelines don’t take affect until next Wednesday, so Saturday’s match with the Roadrunners is still capped at 500 fans.

