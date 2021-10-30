Tributes
Wahine welcome volleyball fans back to Manoa with sweep over UC Davis

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team welcomed fans back to SimpliFi Arena at...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team welcomed fans back to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a sweep over UC Davis.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team welcomed fans back to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a sweep over UC Davis.

The Wahine improve to 13-6 on the season after sweeping the Aggies 25-19, 25-7, 25-22 Friday night in front of a limited 500 capacity crowd.

Senior Brooke Van Sickle continues to dominate for UH, leading the way with a game-high 12 kills and nine digs.

Freshman Kate Lang also stepped up for the ‘Bows, snagging a double-double with 35 assists and 16 digs.

The Wahine stay in Manoa for a Saturday match up with UC riverside — first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s revised gathering guidelines don’t take affect until next Wednesday, so Saturday’s match with the Roadrunners is still capped at 500 fans.

