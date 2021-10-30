Tributes
Very little wind or rainfall for the Halloween weekend

A graphic from the HNN Weather Center shows little wind to calm conditions.
A graphic from the HNN Weather Center shows little wind to calm conditions.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds will be light for the next few days. This will allow for afternoon sea breezes with resulting cloud buildups and pop-up showers, mainly for the western end of the state, but stable conditions will limit rainfall chances. Trick-or-treat weather looks good Sunday night. Trade winds should return late Tuesday.

Surf will be quiet on north shores Saturday, but a new swell is expected to push wave heights to high surf advisory levels for north and some west shores Sunday. An even larger swell could bring warning-level surf Tuesday. A small background south swell will continue to decline through the weekend, while east shores will be mostly flat due to a lack of trade winds.

