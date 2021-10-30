Very little wind or rainfall for the Halloween weekend

Winds will be light for the next few days. This will allow for afternoon sea breezes with resulting cloud buildups and pop-up showers, mainly for the western end of the state, but stable conditions will limit rainfall chances. Trick-or-treat weather looks good Sunday night. Trade winds should return late Tuesday.

Surf will be quiet on north shores Saturday, but a new swell is expected to push wave heights to high surf advisory levels for north and some west shores Sunday. An even larger swell could bring warning-level surf Tuesday. A small background south swell will continue to decline through the weekend, while east shores will be mostly flat due to a lack of trade winds.

