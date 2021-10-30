Slow start haunts Hawaii football, falling to Utah State 51-31 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team was unable to complete the comeback Saturday, falling to Utah State 51-31 on the road.

The ‘Bows move to 4-5 on the season and 1-3 in the Mountain West, narrowing their slim conference title hopes even more.

The Aggies would get the scoring going first, driving down the field for a Elelyon Noa 3-yard touchdown, followed by a costly Chevan Cordeiro interception that resulted in another score from USU in the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the two teams would swap field goals before the ‘Bows would cut the deficit to 17-10 off of a Cordeiro pass to Dedrick Parson.

Utah State would extend their lead ahead of half time off of the foot of kicker Connor Cole, to put the score at 20-10 at the break.

Opening the second half, the Aggies showcased why they are the number on team in the league’s Mountain Division, pouring on the points to make it a 41-10 ball game late in the third.

Cordeiro and company was able to find the endzone twice to cut the lead to 41-25 heading into the final 15 minutes.

The Aggies would tack on another field goal to start the fourth, but Hawaii’s Eugene Ford would recover a fumble and take it to the house to make it a 44-31 score.

Just as the ‘Bows were starting to heat up, the Aggies would quickly extinguish their chances of a comeback after taking the ensuing onside kick to the house for a score of 51-31 — that would eventually be the final score.

One of bright spots in an otherwise sloppy game was the return of Cordeiro after suffering a shoulder injury four weeks ago, completing 23 of his 39 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Hawaii returns to Manoa to host No. 21 San Diego State in front of their first full capacity crowd of the season.

Kick off is set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. HST — the game will also be nationally televised on FS1.

