State-funded program is getting vaccines, booster shots to hundreds of homebound seniors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beverly and Francis Wong were recently able to get their Moderna booster shots on the lanai of their Salt Lake home.

The elderly couple said it was difficult getting to a vaccine site to get their first shots so they enthusiastically signed up for the Health Department’s new program, which offers house calls to those who are homebound.

“We cannot drive and we are physically limited and our walking is bad,” said Beverly Wong. who is 87 years old. Her husband is 89.

A pharmacist from Times Supermarket was contracted to give the Wongs their third dose.

“They helped me along. and made it easy, it was just so easy,” said Beverly.

All the paperwork is filled out on site. And it’s free to participants with DOH reimbursing the pharmacies and non-profits providing the service.

Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the DOH, said the program gives those with mobility challenges the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“People who might not get their shots if it wasn’t for this program,” he said.

The program has allowed 750 people to get a vaccine. That’s about 1,250 shots.

Most of those have been distributed on Oahu, but the state has now rolled out this program on Maui and the Big Island.

On Kauai, the district office is organizing the effort and providing the at-home vaccines. Anyone who wants to sign up should call (808) 241-3495.

For Oahu, residents can call 808-586-8332.

On Maui or the Big Island, there is a toll free number: 833-711-0645.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.