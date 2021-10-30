New electricity scam targets realtors and their clients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joey Ann Staggs is a realtor with Engel and Volkers and says she’s been contacted by scammers pretending to be from HECO. They demand her clients information by threatening that power is about to be shut off.

“They asked can you get a hold of your client. I have to do some disconnection. I said what what are you talking about,” said Staggs.

She says she’s gotten repeated calls and texts over the past couple of weeks.

“He said this is Ben from HECO and we need to get in touch with your client. I said I just got a message today that this is a scam and he said you are no help at all and he hung up,” said Staggs.

Kay Mukaigawa, Engel and Volkers president and principal broker, has been getting hounded too.

“He calls over and over. He calls 3 or 4 times until I finally picked up,” she said.

She says at first the text messages seemed legit.

“A text also telling me they are going to cut off the electricity for one of our owners,” said Mukaigawa.

She says a dozen of her agents have been getting the scam calls, but none gave out personal information of their clients.

“I warn our agents to be careful and it’s just sad that they are praying on innocent people,” she said.

“I think it’s easy for the scammers to think let’s get a hold of them because they’ve got all the information of their clients,” said Staggs.

HECO says it’s not aware of anyone that got scammed, but some almost fell for it.

“We did have situations where they did end up contacting their customer or their client and then the client goes through the steps and then realizes hey something is wrong,” said Shannon Tangonan, HECO spokesperson.

The utility says besides bills, it sends emails, but never asks for payment within that email.

HECO says customers can report these scams by emailing www.HawaiianElectric.com/stopscams.

