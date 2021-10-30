Following city’s green light, industry pros are already seeing big interest for large events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With live events back on across Oahu, the calendar is already filling up for industry professionals.

Bob Harmon is the head of Eggshell Lighting and has been planning events since 1974.

For the past year and a half, COVID cancellations have claimed 75 of his planned events along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.

He also is the leader of the Hawaii Events Coalition and was among the most vocal in demanding resumption of live shows and concerts.

Since Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement on relaxed restrictions earlier this week, Harmon says business has resumed ― in a big way.

“I can say that I’ve got bookings already within 48 hours that’ll take me to summer of next year, so it’s such a welcome change,” Harmon said.

“My life changed overnight. My phone started ringing for reservations and holds of gear and yes, we’re going through, immediately afterward. So it was just remarkable.”

Harmon adds that several of his employees moved to the mainland, but he’s now trying to get them to return to the islands.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.