‘Kau Dream’ entrepreneurship program aims to bolster opportunities on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and county leaders hope a new entrepreneurship program will bring job and education opportunities to a rural area of the Big Island.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and First Lady Dawn Ige helped celebrate the launch of the “Kau Dream” program this week.

It has transformed Kau High School into a learning center for students and community members looking to earn an associate’s degree.

“The dream is you have education is core and you have business and outside business interests and government and labor supporting that community through a school,” said Duane Kurisu, chairman of the Hawaii Executive Collaborative.

Cyrus Elder, a senior at Kau High, said the program has “helped mature me and set me straight and helped me to think about what I want to do with my future and stuff like that.”

The program also connects residents to a network of global contacts to share business ideas. It’s already developed a partnership with a Japanese company to sell local crops.

