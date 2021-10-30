Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Jury finds man guilty of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop

Court records showed that just six days before the shooting, the victim had filed a restraining...
Court records showed that just six days before the shooting, the victim had filed a restraining order against Kim.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury convicted a man Friday accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop in 2019.

Officials said Theodore Kim confronted the woman at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway and shot at her three times with a shotgun.

Surveillance video captured gunman’s attack near busy Kalihi intersection
Suspect accused of opening fire on ex-girlfriend in Kalihi has long criminal past

Authorities said the woman was not injured in the incident.

Court records showed that just six days before the shooting, the victim had filed a restraining order against Kim.

The 62-year-old faces life in prison without parole.

Kim will be sentenced on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity

Latest News

There’s a major political and social battle brewing over new boundaries for Hawaii’s House and...
Major political, social battle brewing over new boundaries for legislative districts
A Health Department program is helping homebound seniors get vaccinated.
State-funded program is getting vaccines, booster shots to hundreds of homebound seniors
With live events back on across Oahu, the calendar is already filling up for industry...
Following city’s green light, industry pros are already seeing big interest for large events
Joey Ann Staggs, a Realtor with Engel and Volkers, has gotten a number of calls in recent weeks...
Worrisome new scam targets Hawaii’s Realtors to get at their clients