Jury finds man guilty of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury convicted a man Friday accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop in 2019.

Officials said Theodore Kim confronted the woman at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway and shot at her three times with a shotgun.

Authorities said the woman was not injured in the incident.

Court records showed that just six days before the shooting, the victim had filed a restraining order against Kim.

The 62-year-old faces life in prison without parole.

Kim will be sentenced on Jan. 26.

