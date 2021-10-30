HPD: Suspect fired flare gun into victim’s car following traffic incident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of firing a flare gun into another car following an altercation.

Police said the crime ― classified as arson ― happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The victim and suspect were speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard toward Waikiki when they were involved in what authorities described as a traffic incident.

The suspect, driving a dark sedan, then allegedly fired a flare gun into the victim’s car.

The flare caused the victim’s vehicle, a white Jeep Renegade, to go up in flames.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.