Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s history-making Olympic wrestler is headed to the Hall of Fame

Two-time USA Olympian Clarissa Chun was named to the 2022 Class for the National Wrestling Hall...
Two-time USA Olympian Clarissa Chun was named to the 2022 Class for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. She's the first Hawaii female wrestler to win an Olympic medal.(Courtesy: TUMGIR)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clarissa Chun’s wrestling resume is studded with stars. She helped blaze a trail for women in a sport that not so long ago was thoroughly dominated by men.

“They would sell tshirts saying, ‘Girls play volleyball, boys play basketball, and men wrestle,’” she said.

Chun did her part to break those barriers.

At Roosevelt High School, she won Hawaii’s first girl’s state wrestling championship.

She was the first wrestler from Hawaii to make Team USA’s Olympic team, and the first Hawaii female wrestler to capture an Olympic medal.

You can also add four USA wrestling championships to her long list of accolades.

“It gave me opportunities at a college level to get a scholarship, and gave me many more opportunities beyond that,” she said.

The sport has taken Chun around the world. Now it’s taking her to the ultimate honor. Next year, she will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. She’s humbled by the recognition.

“I just feel like there’s so many other candidates that I’ve looked up to in wrestling, female wrestlers specifically, that I believe that could and should be in the Hall of Fame as well,” she said.

Chun lives in Colorado Springs, where she helps develop USA Wrestling’s women’s national team.

“I love this level of coaching,” she said. “How awesome is it that I get to work with high-performing athletes.”

In 2012, Chun took the Olympic Bronze medal at the London Games, defeating a former Gold medalist. But even more special than that accomplishment has been the support from her family.

“It wasn’t making the Olympic team that defined who I am. For them they admired the fact that I persevered,” she said.

Chun is just 4-foot-11, but in the sport of women’s wrestling she’s now recognized as one of its giants.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity

Latest News

Joey Ann Staggs, a Realtor with Engel and Volkers, has gotten a number of calls in recent weeks...
New scam targets Hawaii’s Realtors to get at their clients
Police determined the driver was heading north when she crossed the double solid line, lost...
26-year-old woman in critical condition following single-vehicle crash on Big Island
Smartphone technology certainly helps us all to be more productive but it can also present...
What the Tech: Looking for a solution to your procrastination? Meet Bluebird
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested