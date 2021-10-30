Tributes
Hawaii reports 10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 156 new cases

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 10 new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 906.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 156 new COVID-19 cases. The latest infections bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 84,143.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,724 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 86 were on Oahu
  • 32 on Hawaii Island
  • 12 on Maui
  • 20 on Kauai

There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 80.4% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

