Grand jury indicts unruly passenger accused of assaulting crew aboard Delta flight

The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury indicted a Kapolei man accused of assaulting crewmembers and interfering with a Delta Air Lines flight from Hawaii to Seattle.

Officials said the incident happened on Christmas Eve of 2020 when Ryan Cajimat allegedly became disruptive two hours into the flight.

Court documents said the 21-year-old tried to open the cockpit door and struggled with flight attendants as they attempted to restrain him. One flight attendant was punched in the face twice. 

Officials said Cajimat was restrained for the rest of the flight and was removed from the plane upon arrival in Seattle.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration issued Cajimat a $52,500 fine.

He has also been banned from flying with Delta Air Lines.

Interference is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and assault on an aircraft is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Cajimat is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Nov. 18.

