Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Health experts say enjoy the return of trick-or-treating — with some caution

Experts hope the Halloween scares won't include another rise in COVID cases.
Experts hope the Halloween scares won't include another rise in COVID cases.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween has been approved by Hawaii’s Department of Health as well as the White House.

This, after the pandemic squelched most of the activities last year, including trick-or-treating.

“Enjoy it. I mean, this is a time children love. It’s an important time of the year,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.

But, doctors say families should remember that outdoor events are much safer than indoor gatherings. Vaccinated people are much safer to be around than those who aren’t, and everyone should wear a cloth mask.

“Heck, it’s Halloween. You gotta wear a mask,” said epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller.

After a year and a half of COVID news, most people are being extra careful.

“Well, I’m fully vaccinated, I’ve been vaccinated for quite a while,” said Leialoha Stegall, who was shopping for a costume for her 9-year-old daughter, Octavia. “We just pretty much always carry sanitizer with us, so we sanitize up every time in and out of the car.”

“We always get hand sanitizer, always get masks on hand or face shield, if you like. But definitely taking precautions,” said Mike Wabinga Maxwell, who was shopping for matching costumes to wear with his son, Ezekiel.

No one under 12 years old is vaccinated yet, and they’re the ones who’ll be on the hunt for treats.

“I think the parents have to use their own good judgment about what they’re doing,” said Miller.

While studies have shown the virus can linger on surfaces, it’s almost always spread through an infected person’s breath, so there’s no need to wipe down every candy. But definitely wash your hands before you dig in.

“I’m hoping there’s people passing candies out, ‘cause this girl really misses Halloween,” said Leialoha, who also plans to take her daughter and her cousins to a haunted house.

If everyone keeps their masks on, health officials hope it will be a Happy Halloween.

“I hope it will be because I want people to go out and enjoy themselves and get back to whatever normal is,” said MIller.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity

Latest News

The Coast Guard said the sailing vessel named “Moana” was drifting into a surf zone.
Coast Guard rescues 6 mariners stranded on grounded boat off Maui
The group hopes to schedule more flights every two weeks with about 20 cats onboard.
With Maui overrun with stray cats, group finds home for felines on the mainland
Clarissa Chun’s wrestling resume is studded with stars. She helped blaze a trail for women in a...
Hawaii’s history-making Olympic wrestler is headed to the Hall of Fame
it's not for everyone but for some it's the only way to get vaccinated.
DOH starts making house calls to vaccinate those who can’t get to a clinic