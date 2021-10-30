Health experts say enjoy the return of trick-or-treating — with some caution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween has been approved by Hawaii’s Department of Health as well as the White House.

This, after the pandemic squelched most of the activities last year, including trick-or-treating.

“Enjoy it. I mean, this is a time children love. It’s an important time of the year,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.

But, doctors say families should remember that outdoor events are much safer than indoor gatherings. Vaccinated people are much safer to be around than those who aren’t, and everyone should wear a cloth mask.

“Heck, it’s Halloween. You gotta wear a mask,” said epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller.

After a year and a half of COVID news, most people are being extra careful.

“Well, I’m fully vaccinated, I’ve been vaccinated for quite a while,” said Leialoha Stegall, who was shopping for a costume for her 9-year-old daughter, Octavia. “We just pretty much always carry sanitizer with us, so we sanitize up every time in and out of the car.”

“We always get hand sanitizer, always get masks on hand or face shield, if you like. But definitely taking precautions,” said Mike Wabinga Maxwell, who was shopping for matching costumes to wear with his son, Ezekiel.

No one under 12 years old is vaccinated yet, and they’re the ones who’ll be on the hunt for treats.

“I think the parents have to use their own good judgment about what they’re doing,” said Miller.

While studies have shown the virus can linger on surfaces, it’s almost always spread through an infected person’s breath, so there’s no need to wipe down every candy. But definitely wash your hands before you dig in.

“I’m hoping there’s people passing candies out, ‘cause this girl really misses Halloween,” said Leialoha, who also plans to take her daughter and her cousins to a haunted house.

If everyone keeps their masks on, health officials hope it will be a Happy Halloween.

“I hope it will be because I want people to go out and enjoy themselves and get back to whatever normal is,” said MIller.

